Robert "Bob" Chapman Jr.
Bartlett, TN
.Robert "Bob" Chapman Jr., 84, passed away on February 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Phyllis Chapman; one daughter, Brenda Lundy; one son, Robert "Buddy" Chapman III; five grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm for fellowship and a reception with his memorial service starting at 2 pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave. Burial will be held at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 27, 2019