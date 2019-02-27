Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Robert Chapman
Robert "Bob" Chapman Jr.

Robert "Bob" Chapman Jr. Obituary
Robert "Bob" Chapman Jr.

Bartlett, TN

.Robert "Bob" Chapman Jr., 84, passed away on February 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Phyllis Chapman; one daughter, Brenda Lundy; one son, Robert "Buddy" Chapman III; five grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm for fellowship and a reception with his memorial service starting at 2 pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave. Burial will be held at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 27, 2019
