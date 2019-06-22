|
|
Robert Chapman Lancaster
Sevierville - Robert Chapman Lancaster (Lanny), 82 years old, of Sevierville, TN passed away at home on June 20th, 2019, following a brief illness. A cremation service will be held at Atchley Funeral Home in Pigeon Forge, TN. Ron Russell, chaplain with University of TN Hospice, will be officiating at a brief service. Burial and graveside services will follow the funeral at Elmwood Cemetery in Blytheville, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Atchley Funeral Home of Sevierville, TN and Cobb Funeral Home of Blytheville, Arkansas. Robert Chapman Lancaster was born in Blytheville on April 10, 1937. He graduated from Memphis High School. Robert served in the military during the Korean Conflict. He retired from a career in hotel and restaurant services in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Anchorage, Alaska. Robert married Wanda Sztukowska on December 16, 1970 and they were married 48 years. He enjoyed traveling, music and was an old movie and car buff. He was the kindest person with a big heart who would give his last dime to someone he felt was more in need. Robert is survived by his wife, Wanda Lancaster, his sister, Lou Ellen Johnson of Memphis, nieces, nephews, and many dear lifelong friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Charles Lancaster and Effie Chapman Lancaster, his step-mother, Evelyn Lancaster, his dear aunt, Edna Pearl Chapman, and loving grandparents, Ellen Yarbro Chapman and Khan Wooten Chapman. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to including , The Southern Poverty Law Center and Amnesty International. The family of Robert Chapman Lancaster wishes to thank friends and family whose prayers are so important. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 22, 2019