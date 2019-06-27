Robert Christopher "Chris" Laster



Birmingham, AL - Robert Christopher "Chris" Laster, 46, died on June 23, 2019 in his home in Birmingham, Alabama.



Chris was born on August 13, 1972 to Dr. and Mrs. Robert Laster (Dianne). Chris graduated from Memphis University School, and went on to graduate from Rhodes College, with honors. From an early age, Chris lit up a room with his quick wit and energy. Chris made everyone he met laugh and enjoy life. He was intensely loyal, always helping friends and family. He loved deeply and fiercely and was always the biggest cheerleader for those he loved. His laugh was contagious and the memory of it will certainly continue to make those who knew him smile.



Chris was passionate, not only about those he loved, but also about the Memphis Tigers. True to character, he was an intense and loyal fan and promoted his team and his hometown, Memphis, with enthusiasm. Chris never met a stranger; he could start a conversation with just about anyone in the room and was truly interested in what they had to say. He was a life-long learner who knew every person had a story to tell, something to teach and he would listen. Chris' big heart extended not only to the people who came to know him, but to animals. He rescued many dogs and cats over the years and was passionate about helping those who could not help themselves.



Chris is survived by his parents, his siblings, Jane Finneran (Mark) and Graham Laster (Katy), five nieces and nephews, William (15), Kiki (13), Jack (8), Ben (4) and Clay (4), his Aunts and Uncles, Mr. and Mrs. John Mousourakis (Donna) and Dr. and Mrs. Graham Rose (Rebecca), and many loving cousins and friends.



The laughter, love and friendship Chris gave everyone in his life will be his legacy, and he will be missed with the intensity that he put into those he knew and loved.



Visitation will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Park. Service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Memphis and Shelby County Humane Society or the .