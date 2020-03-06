Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Avenue Baptist Church
2181 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN
Robert "Bob" Colglazier Obituary
Robert "Bob" Colglazier, 91, of Hernando, Mississippi, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Ada Colglazier, a son, Steve Colglazier, a daughter, Holly Sutton, two grandsons, Noah and Tim Baker, and a son-in-law, Tommy Baker.

Mr. Colglazier is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Ann Colglazier, a daughter, Jeanie Baker, six grandchildren, Emily Colglazier, Drew Sutton and his wife Fowler, Peter Baker, Heath Baker and his wife Beth, Sarah Sutton and her husband Clay, and Audrey Frazier and her husband Jordan, eleven great-grandchildren, a sister, Carolyn Thompson, and a niece and nephew.

Mr. Colglazier was a Shriner, member of the Lions Club and a volunteer at the airport for 25 years.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, March 7 from 10:00 am until the time of the Celebration of Life service at 11:00 am at Union Avenue Baptist Church, 2181 Union Avenue in Memphis.

The family requests that donations be made in Mr. Colglazier's honor to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
