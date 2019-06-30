|
|
Robert Cook
Brighton - Robert Cook, 59, passed away on Saturday, June 22. Mr. Cook was a former truck driver with Dupree Transport. He is survived by his wife, Susan Cook; two sons, Michael (Veronica) Cook of Collierville and Ryan (Lindsey) Cook of Atoka; one daughter, Jessica (Jamie) Wyatt of Atoka; two step-daughters, Lisa (Danny) Burke of Roswell, NM and Amy (Arnold) Cantu of Greeley, CO; three brothers, Jerry Cook and Danny Cook, both of Martin and Edward Cook of Munford; 11 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Maxine Cook and one brother, Larry Cook. Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at the Covington Funeral Home chapel. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the American Liver Foundation. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 30, 2019