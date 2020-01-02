|
Robert Cox "Bobby" Lanier
Germantown - Robert Cox "Bobby" Lanier, 90 of Germantown, Tennessee, entered into eternal rest Saturday, December 28, 2019.
He was born in Collierville, Tennessee, to Charles and Lola Lanier on August 18, 1929. He attended all 12 grades at Germantown Schools, where he married the homecoming queen, Patricia Moriarty. They shared 51 years together before she passed away in 1999.
In 1950, Bobby began his 28-year career with Memphis, Light, Gas, and Water Division in its Germantown office. In 1951, he was appointed Germantown's volunteer Fire Chief and elected Germantown Alderman from 1974 to 1978. In 1978, he was appointed as executive assistant to Shelby County Mayor Bill Morris, and he served in that same position for two more mayors, Jim Rout and A C Wharton Jr., over 26 years.
Bobby was a devoted member of Germantown Presbyterian Church for more than 60 years, where he was an usher and known as the 'gum man." At the end of every service, he stood at the church's entry and distributed Wrigley doublemint gum.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and son, Patricia Moriarty Lanier and Robert C. Lanier II; his parents, Charles Howard Lanier and Lola Vivian Cox Lanier; his sisters, Grace Ballard (Aubrey), Betty Ruth Armour (Weideman), and Margaret Armour (Lynn); and his brothers Howard Lanier (Maleese Mitchell) and Billy Lanier (Cynthia McCready).
Bobby is survived by his sisters, Omra Gohring (Kermit) and Linda Gardino (Jerry); his daughter-in-law Lanetta Lanier; grandchildren, Lanea Head (Jeremy), Johnathan Johnston, Lauren Porter (Joey), and Audrey Gilden (Corey); and 8 great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a service Saturday, January 4 at 1 p.m. at Germantown Presbyterian Church, 2363 Germantown Road South, Germantown, Tennessee, with a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to or Germantown Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020