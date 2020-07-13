Robert "Bob" D. Buss, Jr.Memphis, TN - Robert "Bob" D. Buss, Jr., 82, of Memphis, TN passed away July 11th, 2020.He was born to the late Robert and Mary Buss, Sr. on October 8th, 1937. He attended Treadwell High School and graduated from Memphis State with a Bachelor's of Science. After 28 years, he retired as a Social Worker for the Tennessee Department of Human Services. Bob was a Charter Member and Leader of the Tennessee State Employee Association for West Tennessee. He also served as Vice President, served on the Board of Directors, a District Director, and as the Regional Director. He was on the State Political Action Committee and served as a chairman. For the Shelby County Chapter, he served as the Vice President, President, and Team Coordinator.Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Juanita Buss; his children, Sherry Lyons (Barry), Robert Mark Buss (Margaret Mitchell), David Buss (Debra Harrell); his grandchildren, Tristan Lyons, Ashley Buss (Tim Elrod), Dustin Buss, Sara Stojanovic (Paul), Alecia Buss, Brittany Lyons, Paige Buss; great-grandchildren, Leland Buss, Nataliyah Elrod, Shelton Reeves, McKynzie-Ann Reeves, Laiken Buss, River Stojanovic; and his sister, Patricia Edwards.He was preceded in death by his grandson, Cody Buss.Family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, July 18th at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm. Burial will be at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville, MS.