1/
Robert D. "Bob" Buss Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" D. Buss, Jr.

Memphis, TN - Robert "Bob" D. Buss, Jr., 82, of Memphis, TN passed away July 11th, 2020.

He was born to the late Robert and Mary Buss, Sr. on October 8th, 1937. He attended Treadwell High School and graduated from Memphis State with a Bachelor's of Science. After 28 years, he retired as a Social Worker for the Tennessee Department of Human Services. Bob was a Charter Member and Leader of the Tennessee State Employee Association for West Tennessee. He also served as Vice President, served on the Board of Directors, a District Director, and as the Regional Director. He was on the State Political Action Committee and served as a chairman. For the Shelby County Chapter, he served as the Vice President, President, and Team Coordinator.

Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Juanita Buss; his children, Sherry Lyons (Barry), Robert Mark Buss (Margaret Mitchell), David Buss (Debra Harrell); his grandchildren, Tristan Lyons, Ashley Buss (Tim Elrod), Dustin Buss, Sara Stojanovic (Paul), Alecia Buss, Brittany Lyons, Paige Buss; great-grandchildren, Leland Buss, Nataliyah Elrod, Shelton Reeves, McKynzie-Ann Reeves, Laiken Buss, River Stojanovic; and his sister, Patricia Edwards.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Cody Buss.

Family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, July 18th at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm. Burial will be at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville, MS.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Service
02:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memphis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved