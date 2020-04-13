Services
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Robert Donald "Don" McCaskill


1936 - 2020
Robert Donald "Don" McCaskill Obituary
Robert Donald "Don" McCaskill

Memphis - Robert Donald "Don" McCaskill, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jackie; two children, Cathy Nelson (Dayton, OH) and Jeff McCaskill (Holly) of Hernando, MS; and 5 grandchildren Casey and Kevin Nelson (Dayton, OH) and Myles, Georgie and Sophie McCaskill. Don will be remembered as a great husband, Father, grandfather and friend. If asked, he would tell you about pickle ball. Due to current events and social distancing, a private family service will be held on April 16, 2020 at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Don's memory can be made to Gracewood Baptist Church, 8551 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 38672.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
