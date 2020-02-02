|
|
Robert Duncan Dearen
Estero, FL - Robert Duncan Dearen, 88, of Estero, FL formerly of Rosemark, TN passed away January 29, 2020. Mr. Dearen was a USAF veteran; worked for the Federal Aviation Agency; was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Memphis Tigers; and enjoyed his church, tennis, bike riding. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jean Walker; two brothers, Gerald Dayton Dearen and Jack Dearen; and his faithful companions, Sparky and Jake. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Dearen; step-son, Marc Braden; daughter, Christie (Don) Stephens of Memphis, TN; son, Robby (Suzanne) Dearen of Collierville, TN; sister, Joan Ison of Memphis, TN and Joyce Cortese of PA; brothers, Al Dearen of Rosemark, TN, Harry Dearen of Millington, TN, Joe Dearen of Rosemark, TN and Don Dearen of Cordova, TN; granddaughter, Jennifer Bobo; great-grandchildren, Connor and Madeline. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Feb 5) from 1pm until the service at 2:00pm at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in West Union Cemetery in Millington, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020