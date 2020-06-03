Robert "Billy" E. Conn, Sr.



On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Robert 'Billy' E. Conn, Sr., loving husband and father of two children, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 at his home with his family by his side. Billy was born on December 31, 1932 in Mashulaville, Mississippi to John and Ethel (Cardin) Conn. He was a retiree from the United States Airforce and the Illinois Central Railroad along with owning his own business, Conn Refrigeration. He was a member of Al Chymia Temple and served as past potentate. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ethel Conn, his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy Louise Conn, four sisters and one brother. He is survived by his sons, Robert E. Conn, Jr. and Mark (Angela) Conn both of Memphis, TN; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Billy will be celebrated on Friday, June 5,2020 with a visitation from 9-10am and services at 10am, Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN. His interment will be at Conn Family Cemetery in Louisville, MS.









