Robert E. "Billy" Conn Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Billy" E. Conn, Sr.

On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Robert 'Billy' E. Conn, Sr., loving husband and father of two children, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 at his home with his family by his side. Billy was born on December 31, 1932 in Mashulaville, Mississippi to John and Ethel (Cardin) Conn. He was a retiree from the United States Airforce and the Illinois Central Railroad along with owning his own business, Conn Refrigeration. He was a member of Al Chymia Temple and served as past potentate. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ethel Conn, his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy Louise Conn, four sisters and one brother. He is survived by his sons, Robert E. Conn, Jr. and Mark (Angela) Conn both of Memphis, TN; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Billy will be celebrated on Friday, June 5,2020 with a visitation from 9-10am and services at 10am, Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN. His interment will be at Conn Family Cemetery in Louisville, MS.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
9017618000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Family Funeral Care Summer Avenue Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved