Valley, AL - Robert E. Davis 52 of Valley, Al. passed away December 24,2019 at EAMC in Opelika with his children around him. Robert was born May, 8.1967 in New Orleans, Louisiana. His life was spent in Valley and Cordova, Tennessee. Robert was employed By Carmichael Construction Testing & Engineering Company in Auburn and worked previously at Mid Continent Laboratories in Memphis, Tennessee. He attended Happy Valley Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his pets, family and friends.

He is survived by his two pets: Izzy and Lilia. His Children: Lauren (Chase) Cavitt, Brianna (Dalton) Smith and Will Davis. Grandchildren: Skyler, Brenley, Emery and Liam. Brothers and Sisters: Gina Perez, Mitzi Walker, Shorty Joann Rinehart, Sam Walls, Carolyn Sanders and Peggy Samford. Nieces: Brandy, Amber and Robin. Nephew: Sammy Farley He was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Betty Walls and William and Mildred Davis. His Sisters: Tricia Harris and Margie Steele. Brother: Richard Walls. His niece: Mindy Harris.

Please visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com for complete arrangements. A very special thanks goes to the doctors and nurses in the ICU Unit at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika for the outstanding care and compassion they gave Robert while there.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing. (334)768-2141
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
