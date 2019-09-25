Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Bartlett - Robert Earl Schneller, 84, of Bartlett, TN, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on September 20, 2019. He was a graduate of CBHS and MSU, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Robert was retired from both GE and Firestone. Robert was a member of Bartlett Hills Baptist Church, enjoyed golf, reading, traveling and being with family and friends.

Mr. Schneller was preceded in death by his parents; Almond and Clara Schneller, and a brother Richard Schneller. He Is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia Schneller, his sons; Ian Schneller, Erik Claridge, David Schneller (Michelle), and eleven grandchildren; Imogen, Evan, Daniel, Nadia, Sasha, Noah, Hannah, Ananiah, Luke and Nathan.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy, Bartlett, TN 38133.

The family request any memorials in honor of Mr. Schneller be sent to Bartlett Hills Baptist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 25, 2019
