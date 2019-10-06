Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Hope Church Chapel
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Chapel at Hope Church
8500 Walnut Grove Road
Cordova, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Earl "Bob" Woods


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Earl "Bob" Woods Obituary
Robert Earl "Bob" Woods

Collierville - Robert Earl "Bob" Woods, 79, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Hope Church Chapel from 1:30-2:30 PM followed immediately by funeral services also in the Chapel at Hope Church, 8500 Walnut Grove Road, Cordova, TN. Burial will follow at Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN.

Bob was the owner of Hillstop Motors where he worked for over 41 years. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 17 years, Carol Smith Woods. He was a wonderful "Bonus" Dad to his Step-children. He was a sweet and precious Grandparent to his Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren who all adored their "Bob-Bob".

Bob was born in Halladay, TN to Nona and Leslie Woods. He grew up with 3 brothers, Gaylon, L.B. and Bill. Bob was involved in the car business from the age of 14, retiring just this April 5, 2019. He loved fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a devoted member of Hope Church's "Real Life-Real God" Bible Study Class for more than 5 years. Bob never met a stranger. He was considerate and gracious to every person he encountered. He always had a smile and a kind word for others. He will be remembered by his family and friends as the sweetest of men, and he will be deeply missed.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brothers. He is survived by his wife, Carol Smith Woods; Children, Carol Broughton (Ernie) of Eudora, MS; Jerry Lyons of Memphis, TN; Ronnie Lyons (Teresa) of Southhaven, MS; Kirk McGuire (Kim) of Eads, TN and Mary Margaret McGuire of Cleveland, MS. He is survived by 14 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren, 3 Great-Great Grandchildren and his mother-in-law, Jean Smith of Collierville, TN. Special thanks to his niece, Dr. Melissa Smith Hayes, instrumental in overseeing his healthcare for the last 3 years, and also to Crossroads Hospice of Memphis. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coaching: Life Matters, 7100 Executive Center Drive, Suite 105, Brentwood, TN 37027 or www.coachinglifematters.org
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Download Now