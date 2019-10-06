|
|
Robert Earl "Bob" Woods
Collierville - Robert Earl "Bob" Woods, 79, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Hope Church Chapel from 1:30-2:30 PM followed immediately by funeral services also in the Chapel at Hope Church, 8500 Walnut Grove Road, Cordova, TN. Burial will follow at Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN.
Bob was the owner of Hillstop Motors where he worked for over 41 years. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 17 years, Carol Smith Woods. He was a wonderful "Bonus" Dad to his Step-children. He was a sweet and precious Grandparent to his Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren who all adored their "Bob-Bob".
Bob was born in Halladay, TN to Nona and Leslie Woods. He grew up with 3 brothers, Gaylon, L.B. and Bill. Bob was involved in the car business from the age of 14, retiring just this April 5, 2019. He loved fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a devoted member of Hope Church's "Real Life-Real God" Bible Study Class for more than 5 years. Bob never met a stranger. He was considerate and gracious to every person he encountered. He always had a smile and a kind word for others. He will be remembered by his family and friends as the sweetest of men, and he will be deeply missed.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brothers. He is survived by his wife, Carol Smith Woods; Children, Carol Broughton (Ernie) of Eudora, MS; Jerry Lyons of Memphis, TN; Ronnie Lyons (Teresa) of Southhaven, MS; Kirk McGuire (Kim) of Eads, TN and Mary Margaret McGuire of Cleveland, MS. He is survived by 14 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren, 3 Great-Great Grandchildren and his mother-in-law, Jean Smith of Collierville, TN. Special thanks to his niece, Dr. Melissa Smith Hayes, instrumental in overseeing his healthcare for the last 3 years, and also to Crossroads Hospice of Memphis. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coaching: Life Matters, 7100 Executive Center Drive, Suite 105, Brentwood, TN 37027 or www.coachinglifematters.org
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 6, 2019