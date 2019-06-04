|
|
Robert Elliot Switzer
Memphis - Robert Elliot Switzer, 69, of Memphis and formerly of Trimble passed away Saturday, June 1 at St. Francis Hospital Bartlett.
After moving to Memphis in 2004, he joined Ellendale Baptist Church and was active in the Treasure Seekers Sunday School class. Outside God and family, sports was a major interest in his life. His blood ran true blue for his University of Memphis Tigers. If he wasn't listening to his Tigers or attending a game, he was at the Tiger Bookstore. He was an employee at Kroger at Trinity Commons and received the West Tennessee Employment Consortium Barrier Breaking Award. He considered serving others an honor and volunteered for Meals on Wheels for over ten years receiving the MIFA Volunteer of the Year Award.
He is survived by two brothers: Ron (Penny) Switzer of Dyersburg and Stanley (Donna) Switzer of Newbern; three nieces: Ann Elizabeth (Rich) Rucker of Murfreesboro, Virginia (Chris) Moon of Knoxville, and Heather Switzer of Newbern; and grand nephew and nieces: Will Rucker, Frannie Rucker, and Mary Peyton Moon.
Services will be Tuesday, June 4 at Johnson-Williams Funeral Home Chapel in Newbern. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Dyersburg.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 4, 2019