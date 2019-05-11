|
Robert "Bobby" Ellis May Jr.
Olive Branch, MS - Robert "Bobby" Ellis May Jr., 64, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his residence in Olive Branch, MS. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Ellis May, Sr. Bobby leaves behind his son, Brandon Ellis May; his mother, Katherine May; his sister, Cathy Davis, and his niece and nephew, Brooke and Brach Davis. Family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
