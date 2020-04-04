|
Robert "Bob" Emmett Enright, Jr.
Memphis - On April 2, 2020, Robert "Bob" Emmett Enright, Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 92 in Memphis, TN.
Bob was born on November 16, 1927 in Memphis, TN to Robert and Nina (Barber) Enright. He was a member of the class of 1946 at Christian Brothers High School (CBHS) where he participated in various sports including football, wrestling, boxing and track & field. He lettered multiple times in football and won the Golden Gloves boxing championship in 1945 as a heavyweight. Bob left CBHS in the middle of his senior year to attempt to enlist in the U.S. Army, but with World War II winding down, he was turned away and returned to Memphis where he received his GED from Messick High School and later graduated from the Memphis School of Commerce. Soon after, he opened Bob Enright Motors and ran the company for 66 years before retiring in 2013.
On June 18, 1946, Bob married Betty Jo Spore. They raised two sons, Bobby and Mike Enright, and remained married almost 55 years until Betty's death in 2001. Years later, Bob was reunited with his sweetheart from second grade, Madalyn Huebner, and they married on July 21, 2007.
Bob had a passion for horses, especially Appaloosas, and spent many years of his life raising, breeding and trading them. He was a hard-working family man and dedicated husband. His quick wit and sarcasm brought many smiles and laughter to anyone he encountered. He was as brave and strong as he was funny and kind. In fact, he once received a commendation for heroic action from the city of Memphis for detaining perpetrators of a bank robbery until police could arrive. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and recipient of the Spiritus Sanctus Award for his years of volunteer service at the Church of the Holy Spirit.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert, and his mother, Nina, as well as his first wife, Betty, and sisters, Mary Francis Conroy, Emily Star, and Nina Wheeler. He is survived by his wife, Madalyn (Huebner) Enright, his two sons, Bobby and Mike Enright, and his grandson, Rob (Chelsea) Enright and four great-granddaughters. Additionally, from his wife's family he leaves behind two stepsons, Billy (Ann) Huebner and Clay Huebner, a stepdaughter, Carol (Bobby) Hubbard, as well as five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift in Bob's honor can be made to The COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020