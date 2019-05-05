|
|
Robert Ervin Bryant
Cordova - Robert Ervin Bryant, 94, of Cordova died on May 2, 2019. He leaves two sons, Michael and Ronald Bryant; grandchildren, Amanda Hall and Ashley Roseberry and a great granddaughter Sloan Roseberry. Funeral services will be at 10 am Tuesday, May 7 at Memphis Funeral Home, 3700 N. Germantown Rd. with visitation beginning at 9 am. Interment will follow in Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. See www.memphisfuneralhome.net for more information.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 5, 2019