Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Cordova - Robert Ervin Bryant, 94, of Cordova died on May 2, 2019. He leaves two sons, Michael and Ronald Bryant; grandchildren, Amanda Hall and Ashley Roseberry and a great granddaughter Sloan Roseberry. Funeral services will be at 10 am Tuesday, May 7 at Memphis Funeral Home, 3700 N. Germantown Rd. with visitation beginning at 9 am. Interment will follow in Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. See www.memphisfuneralhome.net for more information.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 5, 2019
