Robert Eugene Blake
Memphis - Robert E. Blake, 89, passed away on Tuesday October 1, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, AL. For more than twenty-five years he and his wife attended every Alabama Football game both in Tuscaloosa and away games. He loved to travel and they enjoyed taking the RV and tailgating at Alabama games. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Mr. Blake was the owner of Blake Enterprises, a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War, where he reached the rank of 2nd Lt.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Blake, parents, Harvey and Dorothy Goolsby Blake, and a grandson, Billy Warren.
He is survived by his daughter, Yvonne (Jeff) Clark; son, Dwight (Jennifer) Blake; grandchildren, Jason (Kari) Warren, Lesley (Allen) McClain, Samantha (Devan) Haines and Callie Blake, as well as three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family ask memorials be sent to , or The University of Alabama Friends of the Million Dollar Band.
Family and friends will gather on Sunday October 6, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis. Celebration of life services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday October 6, 2019 in the Life Remembrance Center, Memphis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 5, 2019