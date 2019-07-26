Services
Resources
1927 - 2019
Robert Eugene Deyo Obituary
Robert Eugene Deyo

Collierville - Robert Eugene Deyo, 92, husband to late Carolyn Hilton Deyo, passed away in his home on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019. He was born, May 26th, 1927 in Fitzgerald, GA to the late H. B. and Mabel Benzing Deyo. He served in the United States Merchant Marines from 1944 to 1948 where he sailed the world. He would frequently share stories of his adventures. He met the love of his life, Carolyn, in 1946 and they later married in 1949. He retired from International Harvester in 1981 and became a full-time grandfather to his five grandchildren to whom he was extremely close. He was loved and adored by all that knew him. In addition to his wife, Carolyn, he was predeceased by his brother, Buck. He is survived by daughter, Sharon Galecki (Kenny), two sons, Robert Deyo, Jr. (Jan) and Bryan Deyo (Dan), five grandchildren, Jacob Galecki, Matthew Galecki, Courtney Moss, Katie Hutto, Kim Lentz and sixteen great-grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends for Robert will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 West Poplar, Collierville, TN 38017. A service of celebration of life will occur Friday, July 26, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM, 534 West Poplar, Collierville, TN 38017. An interment will occur Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 9:45 AM at West Tennessee Veterans Cemtery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd, Memphis, TN 38125.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 26, 2019
