Robert Eugene "Bob" Stanley, Sr.



Memphis - Robert Eugene "Bob" Stanley, Sr., passed away on October 23, 2020, at the age of 84 from complications due to Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Sondra Slocumb Stanley, his five children, Shawn Weaver (Kevin), Kendall Tashie (Pete), Regan Tabor (Eric), Robert E. Stanley, Jr., (Susan) and Hal Stanley (Shannon), 23 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren at last count. Bob was born on July 3, 1936 in Brownsville TN, the son of Harold Eugene Stanley and Louise Mulherin Stanley. He was a graduate of Haywood County High School, Mississippi State University and Auburn University where he received his doctorate in veterinary medicine. After spending several years practicing large animal veterinary medicine in Brownsville, Bob moved his family to Memphis in 1971, where he joined in practice with Dr. T. E. "Teb" Bondurant. When he moved to Memphis, Bob took a lot of Brownsville with him, and he never lost touch with his Brownsville upbringing or his country accent. He loved his wife Sondra, and spending time with her and their family was a passion of his. He loved sports and the outdoors and was an avid hunter, golfer and tennis player. He also loved family, and most holidays were spent with family creating or celebrating various family traditions. Bob was a member of First Evangelical Church for over 40 years where he served as an Elder. He also served on the Board of Trustees of Evangelical Christian School, and he attended many, many (many!) athletic events at the school. After his retirement from veterinary practice Bob and Sondra spent a year in Turkey where Bob taught 7th through 12th grade science and P.E. classes at the N.I.C.S. Oasis School in Ankara. One of his pastimes in Turkey was scouring the roads looking for roadkill to dissect for his science classes. It is rumored that the local Turks still speak fondly of the friendly American with the crazy accent. Bob was a loving husband, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, true friend and exceptional veterinarian. His sweet and kind nature stayed with him until the very end. Bob became a Christian as a young man, and we are all so happy to know that he is now in the presence of his Savior and that we will be with him again.









