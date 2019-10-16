Resources
1937-2019 - Robert Harris of Moscow, TN passed away after a brief illness on October 13th, with family at his side. He is survived by his wife Shirley; two daughters: Allison Rayburn (Peter) of Germantown, TN and Robin Harris (Marilyn Holt) of Pendleton, OR; one grandchild, Robert Rayburn; and a sister, Carol Fountain of Jefferson City, MO.

Bob was born in Hannibal, MO and attended Hannibal High School and the University of Missouri. After serving in the Air Force, he was employed in the wholesale grocery business and served as president of Wetterau, Inc. based in St, Louis, MO and later president of Malone & Hyde, based in Memphis, TN. Bob retired in 1994 and raised Black Angus cattle on his farm in Moscow, TN until his death. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all that knew him.

Donations in his memory may be sent to the Pioneer Humane Society, PO Box 1876, Pendleton, OR 97801 or to the West Tennessee Hunter Jumper Association (WTHJA), PO Box 382988, Germantown, TN 38183.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
