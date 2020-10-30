1/1
Robert G. Hamilton
Memphis - Robert G Hamilton, age 67, died Wednesday morning, October 27, 2020 at home in Memphis after a short illness. He was born on July 16, 1953 in New Albany, Ms. He was a graduate of Treadwell High School and Rhodes College (formerly Southwestern College) in Memphis. He attended the University of Chicago following his undergraduate degree. Robert was a marketing manager at FedEx until relocating to Chicago, Il in 1995. In Chicago, he served as a marketing executive at several technology-based start-ups until his retirement. Robert was known for his irreverent quick wit, incredible laugh and great stories. He most often held court wherever single malt scotch and cigars were welcome. He loved his dog Maddie, reading, shoes, and family - not necessarily in that order. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, CG and Ruby Faye and stepfather, Raines Sojourner. He is survived by his wife, Catherine, his stepdaughter Julia Tate (Paul) of Germantown and granddaughter Skye. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to your local cancer foundation.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
