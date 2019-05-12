Robert G. Wright, III



Hernando, MS - Robert G. Wright, III., 68, of Hernando, Mississippi, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha Hutson Wright and Robert G. Wright, Jr. Mr. Wright is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jenkins Wright, two children, Clark Wright (Kecia) of Cottontown, Tennessee and Stephanie Wright Boyd, three grandchildren, Alexandra Boyd, Erica Oliver (Lucas), and Monica Wright, three great-grandchildren, Oakley, Lennox and Ledger Oliver and a sister, Clair Wright May (Thomas) of Columbia, Missouri. Mr. Wright served proudly in the U.S. Navy. He retired from the Memphis Police Department as Deputy Chief and was a member at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Hernando. He loved to hunt, fish and golf in his spare time. After retiring, he became a Journeyman Bladesmith. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, May 13 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 14 at 1:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. The burial will immediately follow. Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 12, 2019