Robert Gary KendrickMemphis - Robert Gary Kendrick passed away on July 29, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. He was born on October 19, 1941 in Memphis, TN, to Robert Carl and Carrie Littlefield Kendrick. He leaves his wife, Myra Quick, two sisters-in-law, Janice Quick and Toni Quick, and a step-sister, Joyce Ann Rakestraw.After playing the clarinet in the 7th grade, Gary knew his impact on the world would come though music. A graduate of Vander Cook College and the University of Michigan, he became a profound music teacher and band director. During his time teaching at The University of Memphis, Bartlett Music Academy, and Lane Music, he helped hundreds of students make West TN and All-State Bands.Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery.