Robert "Bob" Goodman
Memphis - Robert "Bob" Goodman, 94, passed peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday September 4, 2019. Bob is survived by his wife, Donna Goldstein Goodman, and his three sons, Jack (Roseanne), Scott (Barbara), and David. Bob also had four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Bob was born on August 19, 1925 and grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana. Bob was a World War II veteran, having served as a radio operator for the Coast Guard on an LST in the Pacific. Following his service, Bob graduated from, and played basketball for, North Carolina State University. After college, Bob continued his passion for electronics, working for IBM building some of the world's first computers.
Bob had a love for aviation. He was a small aircraft pilot and took pride in his three sons being pilots as well. Bob founded the Southern Institute of Aviation, a flight school that trained many pilots and provided a myriad of aviation related services.
Above all, Bob was a family man. He married his beloved wife, Donna, on June 20, 1954. On one of their very first dates, Bob proposed to Donna while taking her on a ride in a small plane. Donna replied that she had another date that night, to which Bob suggested she might consider canceling. Fortunately, she did cancel her other date. Over the next 65 years of marriage, Bob and Donna started a family, were generous benefactors of the arts and the Jewish Community, traveled the world, summered in Tanglewood, Massachusetts, and enjoyed all the treasures of Memphis together.
To Bob's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Bob was truly a renaissance man. "Pops," as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren called him, could fix anything. He was a computer wiz. He was an avid and accomplished tennis player. He loved classical music. He could build TVs from scratch. He could sew and weave. He could fly. He attended Memphis College of Art. He was an inventive problem solver. He was a Tigers fan. He was intelligent. He was humble. He was kind. He was wise. He was truly remarkable.
Mr. Goodman, Robert, Bob, Pops, you will be missed.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, in the Levy-Cooper Chapel at Temple Israel Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 6, 2019