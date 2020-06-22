Robert Grooms Drewry
Memphis - March 04, 1932 - June 19, 2020
Robert Grooms Drewry of Memphis, TN passed away after a long illness on June 19, 2020, at the age of 88. He was born March 4, 1932, in Memphis, Tennessee to Pauline Grooms Drewry and Willard John Drewry. He was known as Bobby in grade school, Bob to most, Robert in some business circles, "Ace" to his college football teammates, and Uncle Bob to his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Bob is survived by his Brother "Bill" William P. Drewry (Ruth), his Sister Betty Jo Macyauski (Tony (d.), and his Sister Beverly Ann Arwood (Chuck (d.). The 4 B's as they were known were the product of a close family. They were raised in a loving home in the hardscrabble Depression and WWII era. After many years of separation for wartime service, marriages and starting families and careers, the Four B's became reunited again in Memphis, in the late 1970s. The close bonds and love of the Drewry family grew and strengthened over the next 5 decades, and spread to the next generations.
Bob graduated from Memphis Tech High School in 1950. A gifted, hard-working multi-sport athlete, Bob earned a football scholarship to the University of Mississippi. After an interim year at Columbia Military Academy, Bob went on to earn his Bachelor of Business Administration degree while becoming a 4-year football letterman on some of legendary Coach Johnny Vaught's winningest teams. Bob, or "Ace" as his teammates called him, had the honor of playing in the 1955 Sugar Bowl and the 1956 Cotton Bowl. Bob so loved Ole Miss and Football, that he continued there as a graduate assistant football coach while he attained his law degree. He remained an ardent Ole Miss supporter for the rest of his life.
Bob entered Law Practice in 1958, and his wide-ranging career spanned over 50 years. An independent lawyer, businessman, judge, military reserve officer, and civic leader, he was truly a renaissance man. Bob's business, governmental, military, civic, and spiritual roles and accomplishments were numerous, and this attempt to chronicle here will not do justice to the enormous impact he had on all the people whose paths he crossed.
Bob worked as an independent practicing attorney for 5 decades. In an era before larger firms dominated the legal world, he took on cases across a broad spectrum of legal matters. He was well known and admired within the Memphis legal community. Concurrent with his law practice, he did a lot more. In 1959 he was appointed as an Assistant Shelby County District Attorney. In 1966 he was appointed a United States Commissioner prosecuting federal crimes. Years later, he served as a Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge focused on helping troubled youth. Bob was elected President of Memphis Jaycees (Junior Chamber of Commerce) in 1965. He served as a judge for numerous talent show and beauty pageants across the South. He was a long-standing supporter and Director of the Mid-South Fair. He served honorably and patriotically as a reserve officer in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. As a business entrepreneur, he developed a penchant for real estate investments becoming a role model for so many of his friends and family. He philanthropically supported numerous religious and civic organizations over his lifetime. He was a Young Life member and supporter of his entire adult life.
Never married, Bob found great joy in being "Uncle Bob" to his thirteen nieces and nephews. For many years his country farm was the family reunion gathering place. Over time, additional generations joined in the Thanksgiving gatherings, seeing the newest animals (peacocks and llamas come to mind), horse riding, hayrides, and of course Uncle Bob's magic tricks.
In his retirement years, Bob greatly increased his travel, with many memorable trips and cruises around the world. Bob was an ardent horseman, and his love of animals, farm life, and trail rides grew stronger over the years. Whether exploring the western states (he was a cowboy at heart), cruising on the Sea Cloud sailing ship, visiting the Holy Land, or simply riding his trusted horse "Zach" with his trail riding friends, Bob found and created happiness everywhere he went. A lifelong Christian, he continued his weekly bible study nearly his entire life and amassed an amazing library of religious books.
Bob will be so dearly missed by his three remaining B's, and the 3 subsequent generations of nieces, nephews, and their offspring. Additionally, he will be missed by all of his lifetime friends, many whom he will now be permanently reunited with, on the best trail ride ever.
Bob's Tech High School Senior ambition was "To succeed in whatever I do". Rest in Peace Bob, for you have accomplished that.
Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home with burial in Highland Cemetery, both in Greenfield, TN. A small private family service will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association or the charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.