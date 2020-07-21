Robert Hall
Memphis - Robert Trent Hall, 66, of Memphis, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Born November 1, 1953, he is the son of the late Bobby and Betty Pace Hall. Mr. Hall began his career as a City Prosecutor before working as a Shelby County Public Defender for almost 30 years before his retirement.
Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Chapel of Curry Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm until service time at the funeral home.
He is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Stewart and husband John, of Greenback, TN; one step-daughter, Cameron Conn of Memphis; two step-sons, Lawson Armstrong of Dyersburg and Heath Armstrong of Medina; one brother, David Hall of Dyersburg; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Newby Hall.
