Robert Hall
1953 - 2020
Robert Hall

Memphis - Robert Trent Hall, 66, of Memphis, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Born November 1, 1953, he is the son of the late Bobby and Betty Pace Hall. Mr. Hall began his career as a City Prosecutor before working as a Shelby County Public Defender for almost 30 years before his retirement.

Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Chapel of Curry Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm until service time at the funeral home.

He is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Stewart and husband John, of Greenback, TN; one step-daughter, Cameron Conn of Memphis; two step-sons, Lawson Armstrong of Dyersburg and Heath Armstrong of Medina; one brother, David Hall of Dyersburg; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Newby Hall.

We are privileged and honored to serve the Hall family. You may share your condolences and your memories with the family at www.curryfuneral.com.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
July 22, 2020
