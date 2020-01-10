Services
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home Stage Road
4445, Stage Road
Memphis, TN 38128
901-791-9700
Robert Gibson
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home Stage Road
4445, Stage Road
Memphis, TN 38128
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Greer Chapel A.M.E. Church
3205 Chelsea Avenue
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Greer Chapel A.M.E. Church
3205 Chelsea Avenue
Robert Hemie Gibson Iii Obituary
Robert Hemie Gibson III

Memphis - Robert Hemie Gibson III, 71, of Memphis, TN passed away on January 5, 2020. He was a graduate of St. Patrick High School in Monrovia, Liberia and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Rev. Colleen Gibson; two daughters, Ladie Yetta and Fanta; step-mother, Betty Gibson; two sisters, seven brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Monday, January 13, 2020, from 4pm to 6pm at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home, 4445 Stage Road. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, January 14th at 10:00am followed by Celebration of Life service at 11am at Greer Chapel A.M.E. Church, 3205 Chelsea Avenue.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
