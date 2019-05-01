|
Robert Holt "Bobby" Tapp, Sr.
Mason - Robert Holt "Bobby" Tapp, Sr., age 88, resident of Mason, Tennessee and husband of Magadaline Tapp, died April 29, 2019. A Gathering of Family Members and Friends of Mr. Tapp will be held from 5 to 7 P.M. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. He also leaves his daughter, Betty Ann Moore (Fred) of Decaturville, TN; two sons, Robert "Holt" Tapp, Jr. (Lisa) of Braden, TN, Randal Tapp (B.J.) of Mason, TN; his sister, Olivia Hathaway (Carmen) of Bartlett, TN; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 1, 2019
