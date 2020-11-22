Robert Howell Haralson, Jr.



Hickory Valley, TN - Robert Howell Haralson, Jr., 98, of Hickory Valley, TN, passed away Friday evening, November 20, 2020, at Tennessee State Veterans' Home in Humboldt. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a future date.



Mr. Haralson was born March 30, 1922 in Duncan, Mississippi, the third of six children born to Robert Howell Haralson, Sr. and Jennie Clark Haralson. The family moved to Hickory Valley, Tennessee in 1925 when Robert was 3 years old where he lived the remainder of his life.



Robert grew up with a love of local history and family genealogies. He graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1940 and attended Memphis Normal College briefly before entering the service in 1942. Robert served in the 8th Air Force during World War II in England and France attaining the rank of Technical Sergeant. He was trained as a pilot, but spent most of the war as a logistics clerk at Burtonwood Air Depot in England.



After the war, Robert returned to Hickory Valley and finished his bachelor's degree at the University of Mississippi. He continued his education and received a Master's Degree at Duke University in North Carolina. He again returned to Hickory Valley and became a teacher and administrator in the Hardeman County School System for over 30 years, retiring in 1977.



Robert never married, remaining a bachelor his entire life. He spent his retirement years pursuing his passions for researching family genealogies writing over 60 volumes of historical information, growing flowers, and traveling to all 50 states and around the world. His travel destinations included China, Japan, Russia, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Germany, Austria, Egypt, Israel, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands and other faraway places. Robert was an active and life-time member of the Holmes Memorial United Methodist Church in Hickory Valley. He is fondly remembered by all his friends and the hundreds of students he taught. He lived a happy and contented life.



He was preceded in death by his siblings, James H. Haralson, Jenette Haralson Deming, Rogers Haralson, Aubrey Haralson, and Mary Louise Haralson Brotherton. He is survived by eight nieces and nephews.



Memorials can be sent to Holmes Memorial United Methodist Church in Hickory Valley.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store