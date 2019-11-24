|
|
Robert Johnston
Robert Keith Johnston, age 92, passed away peacefully on November 19th at Methodist Hospice Residence surrounded by his family. Bob was born on January 9th, 1928 to Dorothy and Roy Johnston in Morrison, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and his son Rick, who was killed in Vietnam at age 20. He is survived by his loving wife Beverley (Bev), two daughters Susan Watson and Sara Jaro, two grandsons and six great-grandchildren.
After graduating Morrison Community High School in 1945, Bob enlisted in the Navy and was stationed as an air traffic controller at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Upon returning home to IL, he met and married his wife, Bev and attended Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, IL and Augustana College in Rock Island, IL. After college, he taught for three years at Hillsdale Elementary. He then moved with Bev to Brownsville, TN and worked as an industrial engineer at American Air Filter. After retirement in 1990, he and Bev moved to Ocala, FL where they spent 23 wonderful years in Rolling Greens Village. In 2013, they moved to Brookdale Dogwood Creek in Germantown, TN to be closer to family.
Throughout their life together, Bob and Bev were active in many organizations and community programs. They were life-time members of The United Methodist Church where he was a deacon and recognized for outstanding service to The United Methodist Men and St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Bob was a volunteer for 18 years at the Ocala Regional Hospital and for 10 years at the Civic Theater. Within Rolling Greens, he was the vice president of the home-owners association, organizer of the annual blood drive, president of Tri-I club, and enjoyed square dancing, playing golf and assisting neighbors in need.
Bob was an avid stamp and coin collector, accomplished artist, and achieved several holes in one. He enjoyed tinkering in his shop in Ocala and attending art classes and bingo at Brookdale Dogwood Creek. Bob loved music and dancing, babies and dogs, and, without a doubt, his lovely wife, Bev.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that a donation be made to the National , The Page Robbins Adult Day Center or the in memory of Robert Keith Johnston. There will be a celebration of life ceremony for friends and family on December 22nd, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Brookdale Dogwood Creek (Solona). The family would like to extend great gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Methodist Hospice Residence for their loving care.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Nov. 24, 2019