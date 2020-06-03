Robert Joseph (Jed) Mahar
Robert Joseph (Jed) Mahar of Bolivar, TN, passed away on June 1, 2020. He was born in Memphis, TN, on February 14, 1962 to Robert and Marjorie Mahar. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. He graduated from Bartlett High School, and attended the University of Memphis where he was a member of the Kalpha Alpha fraternity. Mr. Mahar worked for many years in the food and beverage industry, and made lifelong friends. He traveled extensively both locally and abroad. He is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Mahar, and his sisters, Tammi Dunn and Sharon Tarbutton, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN 38122 from 11am to 1pm on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held immediately at Morning Sun Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Morning Sun Road in Cordova, TN.






June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Family Funeral Care Summer Avenue Chapel
