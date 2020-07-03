1/1
Robert Joseph Romeo
1959 - 2020
Robert Joseph Romeo

Plano - Robert Joseph Romeo was born on December 1, 1959 in Memphis, TN to Dorothy and Vito Romeo. He passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family.

Born and raised in Memphis, Robert was a proud alumnus of Christian Brothers High School and Christian Brothers University. His strong Catholic upbringing greatly contributed to the man he would become. He was a founding member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity at CBU. He established Romeo & Associates in 2006, a firm dedicated to serving civil engineering needs. A respected and accomplished licensed professional engineer, he remained deeply proud of and fulfilled by his chosen profession throughout his life.

On August 27, 1999 he married the love of his life and best friend, Shelley. Together they moved to Plano, TX, and raised their three children, Whitney, Bradley, and Matthew. A lifelong lover of reading and great conversation, he enjoyed thinking, learning, and talking about science, math, politics, sports, music, space, and beyond. When he wasn't engaged in work, or busy warmly engaging others, he could be found enjoying all things science fiction, or driving his little red convertible, Jellybean. A truly humble and kind man, he was always quick to attribute his success and good fortune to a force much larger than himself.

Above all, he deeply loved and remained devoted to his family, friends, colleagues, and fellow travelers on this great adventure called life. The example he set will continue to inspire so many of those that he connected with throughout his life. He will be so deeply missed.

Robert is preceded in death by his father Vito, and his longtime cat companion, Felicity.

He is survived by his wife, Shelley; children, Whitney Romeo, Bradley Romeo, and Matthew Romeo; mother, Dorothy Romeo; brothers, John Romeo (June) and Richard Romeo; and beloved pets Peanut, Arya, Sophie, Zoe, and Ollie.

The family requests memorial donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Kidney Fund.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
