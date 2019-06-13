|
|
Robert Kamerzink
Memphis - Robert D. Kamerzink, 71, died June 12, 2019. A retired fireman of 29 years, Robert leaves behind a wife, Denise; son, Shawn; daughter, Michelle; four grandchildren, Amanda, Jeffrey, Nathan, Rebecca; brother, Chris. His son, Jeffrey, preceded him in death. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Christ Church, 5955 Yale Rd, Bartlett, TN 38134, with an hour visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 13, 2019