Robert Knapp Jones, Sr.Robert Knapp Jones, Sr passed November 18, 2020 after a brief illness and a longer battle with dementia. He was 95 years old. He was preceded in death by his father George Emery Jones and mother Ethel Mae Knapp Jones.He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jane Doles Jones, three children; Jennifer Emery Jones Wardwell (Fred) of Wellesley, MA, Robert Knapp Jones Jr, (Sandy) of Memphis, and Jeff Jones (Kris) of Knoxville, 7 grandchildren; Kate Wardwell, Jeff Wardwell (Callie), Emery Jenkins (Michael), Jenny Burghardt (Matt), Becca McWhorter (Will), Robert K. Jones, III, and Sara Nevels (Mike), and great-grandchildren Lucy, Ella, Sophie, Jones, Poppy, Rosie & Max.Born and raised in Aurora Illinois, Bob excelled in academics, and was editor & photographer for his high school newspaper, played saxophone and clarinet in school bands and led a big band dance band during summers and special occasions for local resorts. As an athlete, he participated track and ice skating, making it as far as the Olympic trials in speed skating.In 1943 he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in the Philippine's as an amphibious landing craft operator. Shortly after Japan surrendered, he became a news broadcaster in an ad-hoc military radio station writing and broadcasting news and playing music for the troops at "WVTK - the only spot on your dial".Discharged in 1949 as a sergeant, Bob attended the University of Missouri, graduating in 2 ½ years while working daily on air as a newscaster. After graduation, he continued his newscasting career in Tulsa, OK and Shreveport, LA - where he met his future wife of 70 years Jane Sandlin Doles, herself a journalist working for the Shreveport Times. Shortly thereafter the newlyweds moved to Memphis where Bob was newscaster and program director at WHHM.After a 10 year news career, Bob took advantage of his love of flying to become an industrial salesman to the pulp & paper industry, where he was able to pilot himself to mill towns across the country, ultimately amassing almost 4,000 hours as pilot over a 40 year flying career flying single, twin engine and pressurized aircraft that he personally owned over the years.For his final career, he started the Community Relations and Development department at LeBonheur Children's Hospital, where he grew the department from a three person staff to over 30 during his 10 year tenure.Bob was a member of Evergreen Presbyterian Church since 1958. Bob was an avid pilot, tennis player, photographer and world traveler, seeing every continent but Antarctica. And his love of news, continued throughout his life.Loving husband, father & grandfather, he will be sorely missed.A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wings of Hope (St. Louis, MO) or LeBonheur Children's Hospital.