Robert L. Watkins
Robert L. Watkins loving husband and father, passed away on April 5, 2020 in Memphis, TN. Robert was born 2-5-1934 in Sunflower, MS to the union of Nathaniel Watkins and Annie Robinson Watkins. He was the 2" oldest of their 7 childFen. He is survived by three sisters; Florence Lee of Moro, AR., Mary Turner of Altadena, CA. and Lena Lenore of Rancho Cucamonga, CA. His sister Christine Watkins and brothers Thomas Watkins and Nathaniel Watkins, Jr. preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dewery L. Watkins and Daughter Anita M. Watkins both of Memphis, TN.
Robert joined the U S Navy at the age of 17 to help support the family after the death of his father. He served over 20 years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer.
He continued the studies he had begun while in the Navy and while working for the U S Postal Service. He was gFaduated from the University of Rhode Island with a BS in Business Administration. Upon graduation he was recruited by The Controller of the Currency to be a National Banh Examiner. The family was relocated to South Bend, IN. He worked with the Controller Office to complete 43 years of Government service. After "retiring" again he became the Executive Director of the Hansel Neighborhood Center. This temporary position while a job search for a Director was being held lasted over 5 years. He then decided to take some time off but, volunteered to tutor math and special needs students at a local High School. He was added to staff as permanent substitute and math instructor.
Robert and Dewery moved to West Memphis when she retired and opened Central Mini Storage where he remained until health forced retirement.
During his military career the Navy showed him what it meant by "join the Navy and see the world." The family lived in Jersey City and Bayonne, NJ, Long Beach, CA, Yokohoma. Japan, San Diego, CA, London, England and Newport, RI, and spent time in Germany, Belgium, Italy and Holland.
His community service included, AARP, State Board of Collection, West Memphis MPO Board, Disability Rights Commission and Lutheran Village Neighborhood Watch Committee.
He served his Churches in many capacities, Usher, Sunday School Teacher, on Finance Committees, Auditor and Trustee.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Rest in Peace Robert, you have served your family, your Churches, Your Communities and your Nation Well.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020