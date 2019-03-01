|
Robert Lee Booth, Jr.
Memphis, TN
Former Boatmen's Bank president, civic leader and arts patron Robert Lee Booth, Jr. died January 9, a month before his 83rd birthday. His memorial service March 2 will occur where his life in Memphis began-Rhodes College.
Booth leaves his wife Melissa and his three children: Richard Booth ( Lauren Byrne), Lee Booth and Lindley Booth Martens (Tim). He also leaves six grandchildren: Lindley Caroline Booth Ryan, Nicholas Booth, Conner Booth, Chandler Booth, Brooks Martens and Laurel Martens. They and countless friends will forever miss his devotion, his propensity for pranks and his remarkable sense of humor.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2 at 2 p.m. at Buckman Hall at Rhodes College. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Church Health or the Memphis chapter of the Salvation Army.
**For full obituary visit: legacy.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 1, 2019