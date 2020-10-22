Robert Lee Harris "June bug"



Robert Lee Harris "June bug" age 75, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. He was born to the late Lillie Eubanks and William Harrison on December 25, 1944. He was a graduate of Geeter High School in 1961. He has accepted Christ at an early age at Lake Grove Missionary Church. He was employed as a carman with the Illinois Central Railroad. He had an appliance service called Harris Appliance Service, which reflected his entrepreneurship spirit.



Robert is preceded in death by his parents, William Harrison and Lillie Eubanks; his wife, Patricia Harris; his son, Gregory Harris; his sister, Gladys Harris.



Robert is survived by children, Patrick Harris, Edward Harris (Saundra), and Carla (Lance). His grandchildren, Christina Harris, Porscha McGuire, Jasmine Saulsberry and Derrick Saulsberry.



The wake is Friday the 23rd from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at MJ Edwards Funeral Home located at 5494 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis TN 38116



The service will be at the same location from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



Interment will follow at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery located 5668 Poplar Ave Memphis, TN 38119.









