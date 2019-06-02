Services
M. J. Edwards Whitehaven F. C.
5494 Elvis Presley Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 332-3164
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Memphis - Robert Lee Tate of Memphis, Tennessee, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. leaves to cherish, His son Marcus L. Tate (Toni) three granddaughters, one grandson all of Memphis, Tennessee. He leaves his loving Mother Josephine Durham of Jacksonville, Fl. His two brother Raymond Durham (Derba) Glenn Myles (Lois) both of Memphis, TN. Two Sister Fatima Conard (Tony) Jacksonville, Fla and Betty Carter (Ira) of Chattanooga, TN. And three Aunts and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The view of the body will be Monday, June 3, 2019, at 9:30 to 10:50 am on Monday morning. The funeral will be June 3, 2019, at 11:00 am. Arrangements by M. J. Edwards Funeral Home Whitehaven location.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 2, 2019
