Robert Lloyd Bailey, Jr.
Robert Lloyd Bailey, Jr., died on the twenty-first of January 2020, after a long illness. Bob was the son of the late Robert Lloyd Baily and Frances Sumner Bailey whose grandfather established the town of Sumner, Mississippi.
Bob was preceded in death by his cousins, June Sumner Glenn of Crawfordsville, Arkansas; Taylor Sumner Spradling of Clarksdale, Mississippi; Joy Sumner Meyer of Alexandria, Louisiana; Paul Creekmore Sumner, Jr. of Newton Grove, North Carolina; William Morris Glenn, Jr. of Conway, Arkansas; Ivy Dean Spradling, Jr. of Maryville, Tennessee; Joel Scott Spradling of Marks, Mississippi; and Paul Creekmore Sumner, III of Newton Grove, North Carolina.
Bob is survived by Mattie Bass Sumner, the widow of Creekmore Sumner, Jr., of Newton Grove, North Carolina; and cousins, Luann Glenn of Little Rock, Arkansas; Sumner Smith Spradling of Browns Summit, North Carolina; Anita Tyler Spradling, the widow of Scott Spradling, of Marks, Mississippi; Mary Meyer Toups of New Orleans, Louisiana; Carter Peyton Meyer of Cleveland, Texas; Lynn Sumner Motz of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania; Lt. Col. Dianne Leigh Sumner USMC (Ret.) of Newton Grove, North Carolina; and Lorri Frances Sumner of Castle Hayne, North Carolina.
Bob graduated from West Tallahatchie High School and Ole Miss where he was a leader in the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He remained active in the fraternity serving on its advisory committee for many years. He was recently honored by having the Kappa Sigma living room dedicated to him. He was also known as the best dancer at Ole Miss. He served for two years in the U.S. Army in Germany. Returning to Sumner, he became a pharmaceutical representative for Endo Laboratories L.L.C. and later for DuPont. His winsome personality enabled him to know and be known by every doctor and pharmacist in North Mississippi.
Bob was loved by everybody. He was a loyal friend, loving family member and a devout Christian. He will be sorely missed.
Funeral Services will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Advent in Sumner on Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 a.m., preceded with a visitation, also at the church, at 10:00 a.m. A burial at Woodlawn Cemetary will follow the service. Meredith Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020