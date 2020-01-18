Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Louis Mader Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Louis Mader Sr. Obituary
Robert Louis Mader Sr., 92, of Memphis passed away on January 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Cyril J. Mader and Marie Schuchter Mader.

Bob is survived by wife Marge and children, Kathy (Greg) Cates, Bob Jr. (Joyce, deceased) Mader, Don (Edye) Mader & John (Kay) Mader, five grandchildren, Patience (Chris) Pierce, Beth Mader, Anthony Mader, Kristy (Rob) Robertson and Andrew Mader, and six great grandchildren, Alyssa, Kelsey and Kaitlin Pierce, and Bennett, Caroline, and Anne Collier Robertson.

Bob Sr. was devoted to his family, the church and his career with Dover Elevator Co. Bob and Marge were very active members of Saint Louis Catholic Church since transferring to Memphis in 1961.

Bob's hobbies included golf, boating, fishing, and a lifelong love of woodworking.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis 38119 is charge of service. Funeral will be held at Saint Louis Catholic Church, 203 White Station Rd. 38117.

The visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 19, at Memorial Park. A Rosary will be said at 7:30 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Monday, January 20, at St. Louis Catholic Church. A private interment at a later date.

The family is most grateful for all who have made our lives so blessed, and grateful to West Cancer Center and Methodist Hospice Residence for their wonderful care and concern.

In lieu of flowers, the family might suggest a donation to one of the following charities.

HOLY FAMILY HOME - Sisters of Divine Providence, 5300 St. Anne Drive - Melbourne Dr, Ky. 41059

IN-RETURN - 6043 Interstate Circle, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 Attn: Mr. Rob Groeschen

Saint Louis Church - 203 South White Station Rd, Memphis, TN 38117.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now