Robert Louis Mader Sr., 92, of Memphis passed away on January 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Cyril J. Mader and Marie Schuchter Mader.
Bob is survived by wife Marge and children, Kathy (Greg) Cates, Bob Jr. (Joyce, deceased) Mader, Don (Edye) Mader & John (Kay) Mader, five grandchildren, Patience (Chris) Pierce, Beth Mader, Anthony Mader, Kristy (Rob) Robertson and Andrew Mader, and six great grandchildren, Alyssa, Kelsey and Kaitlin Pierce, and Bennett, Caroline, and Anne Collier Robertson.
Bob Sr. was devoted to his family, the church and his career with Dover Elevator Co. Bob and Marge were very active members of Saint Louis Catholic Church since transferring to Memphis in 1961.
Bob's hobbies included golf, boating, fishing, and a lifelong love of woodworking.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis 38119 is charge of service. Funeral will be held at Saint Louis Catholic Church, 203 White Station Rd. 38117.
The visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 19, at Memorial Park. A Rosary will be said at 7:30 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Monday, January 20, at St. Louis Catholic Church. A private interment at a later date.
The family is most grateful for all who have made our lives so blessed, and grateful to West Cancer Center and Methodist Hospice Residence for their wonderful care and concern.
In lieu of flowers, the family might suggest a donation to one of the following charities.
HOLY FAMILY HOME - Sisters of Divine Providence, 5300 St. Anne Drive - Melbourne Dr, Ky. 41059
IN-RETURN - 6043 Interstate Circle, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 Attn: Mr. Rob Groeschen
Saint Louis Church - 203 South White Station Rd, Memphis, TN 38117.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020