Robert Lucien Trouy (Bob)
Memphis - Robert Lucien Trouy (Bob) passed away at home on June 7, 2019 with his wife Mary Beth at his side.
Bob was born in Memphis on December 13, 1936 and attended Little Flower grade school, CBHS, CBC and UT Memphis Health Science Center. Bob also served in the Air Force Reserves for 4 years. It was at UT that he met his soul mate, Mary Beth with whom he was married to for 58 years. Bob worked for over 35 years as a pediatric biochemistry researcher for LeBonheur but he will be remembered most for his many other volunteer jobs. Bob was a faithful and devout Catholic who lived his life in service to others. Bob volunteered as Camp Director for Youth Diabetes at Camp Hopewell in Oxford, MS for over 30 years with his dear friend Dr. George Burghen. He brought his entire family to Camp, including his niece Meredith Beck Massa, and enlisted them all in jobs of service with Mary Beth serving as Camp nurse. Bob was active in all areas of Church service ministry including RCIA, Cursillo, Lector, Eucharistic Ministry, Ministry to the Sick, Knights of Columbus, the Silver Foxes, building fund, Serra Club and even the music ministry as a choir member and later, in the bell choir. Bob did not let his own illness stop him from serving others. As he became more limited in his mobility, he found other ways to help, including driving cancer patients to and from their appointments, sometimes sitting with them for hours just keeping them company. Earlier in life, Bob was an avid racquetball and tennis player, known by some as the "Darth Vader" of the court. Bob also loved being outdoors. He passed on his passion for camping and hiking to his family who all recall many good memories spent camping together in State Parks across the US. He had a tent large enough for his family of 6 and even brought along the family pets. Bob loved fishing with his brothers, playing cards late into the night with his many friends through the years and was known to be a master bridge player. Bob will always be remembered as a devout husband, father, grandfather and friend. His life was a living testament of his commitment to serving others and trusting in God. Even in his last days, Bob's faith remained strong and unwavering.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Herbert, and Rosemary Sullivan Trouy; his brothers John Herbert Jr and Eugene Pierre Trouy. He leaves behind his wife Mary Beth, children Robert L (Chip) Jr (Sarah), John (Pam), Edward (Teresa), Beth (Kim), 9 grand-children and 9 great-grandchildren, and the many others who viewed Bob as their adopted father. The family would especially like to thank Trinity Hospice nurse Julie McClarty who, by divine intervention took care of not only Bob, but also Winnie Perkins, Mary Beth's mother. Julie has been our angel on earth with the hands and heart of Christ and we will forever be grateful for her love and compassion.
Services will be on Friday, June 14th at Incarnation Catholic Church in Collierville with visitation from 9:30 - 10:30 with Rosary following and mass at 11:00 with internment immediate following on Church premises.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or the Incarnation Catholic Church Debt Reduction Fund.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 12, 2019