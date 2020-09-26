1/
Robert Lynn Sherrill
Robert Lynn Sherrill

Robert Lynn Sherrill, 62, member of Crosspointe Baptist Church in Millington and refrigeration maintenance man for Hobart, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Memphis. The husband of Wendy Schreiber Sherrill, he also leaves his daughter, Lauren (Kyle) Hinkson of Mason; sons Brett Bowles of Pearl, MS and Derek Bowles of Millington; his mother Shirley Sherrill of Bartlett;sister Cristal Sherrill of Bartlett; and ten grandchildren. Mr. Sherrill was preceded in death by his father, William Sherrill.

Visitation for Mr. Sherrill will be 12-2PM Monday, September 28, with funeral services at 2PM, all at Crosspointe Baptist Church. Interment will follow in West Union Cemetery.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
