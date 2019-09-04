|
Robert (Mickey) Malcomb Green, Sr.
Memphis - Robert (Mickey) Malcomb Green, Sr, 87, formally of Memphis, TN, passed away peacefully at his home in Camden, TN on September 1, 2019. He was born May 2, 1932 to the late Thomas William and Nell Woodruff Green in Memphis, TN. He graduated from Treadwell High School with honors and served as the senior class vice-president. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas William and Thomas Howard Green; sisters, Eleanor Ruth Dean, Helen Crain, Betty Nell Green, and Jean Carr. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Jane Smith Green of 66 years. Mickey was also a devoted and loving father of three children, Robert (Laura) Green of Greensboro, NC, Lisa (Bob) Stevens of Gallatin, TN, Bill (Ruthie) Green of Nashville, TN; four grandchildren Elizabeth Lane Green of New York, NY, Shelby (Roy) Gantt of Charlotte, NC, Daniel Green of Washington, DC, and Nicholas Green of Denver CO. Also survived by brother, Donald Green and sister, Martha Leonard. Mickey was a United States Air Force Korean War veteran, an avid golfer and a member of Windyke Country Club in Memphis, TN. He was known by all for his great sense of humor and being a smooth dancer. He was active in many church activities and held numerous volunteer positions at Underwood United Methodist Church in Memphis, TN, and at Chalk Level Baptist Church in Camden, TN. He will be truly missed by all who dearly loved him. Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4-7 pm and Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1 pm followed by a memorial service beginning at 2pm at Chalk Level Chalk Baptist Church, 120 Shiloh Church Road, Camden, TN. Interment will be September 9, 2019 at 1 pm at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Chalk Level Baptist Church or at https://alzfdn.org. The family would like to thank Heather and Steven Forrest for the care and love they provided.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 4, 2019