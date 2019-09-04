Services
Oakdale Funeral Home
401 Hwy 641 N
Camden, TN 38320
(731) 584-4343
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chalk Level Chalk Baptist Church
120 Shiloh Church Road
Camden, TN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chalk Level Chalk Baptist Church
120 Shiloh Church Road
Camden, TN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Chalk Level Chalk Baptist Church
120 Shiloh Church Road
Camden, TN
View Map
Interment
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Malcomb (Mickey) Green Sr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Malcomb (Mickey) Green Sr. Obituary
Robert (Mickey) Malcomb Green, Sr.

Memphis - Robert (Mickey) Malcomb Green, Sr, 87, formally of Memphis, TN, passed away peacefully at his home in Camden, TN on September 1, 2019. He was born May 2, 1932 to the late Thomas William and Nell Woodruff Green in Memphis, TN. He graduated from Treadwell High School with honors and served as the senior class vice-president. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas William and Thomas Howard Green; sisters, Eleanor Ruth Dean, Helen Crain, Betty Nell Green, and Jean Carr. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Jane Smith Green of 66 years. Mickey was also a devoted and loving father of three children, Robert (Laura) Green of Greensboro, NC, Lisa (Bob) Stevens of Gallatin, TN, Bill (Ruthie) Green of Nashville, TN; four grandchildren Elizabeth Lane Green of New York, NY, Shelby (Roy) Gantt of Charlotte, NC, Daniel Green of Washington, DC, and Nicholas Green of Denver CO. Also survived by brother, Donald Green and sister, Martha Leonard. Mickey was a United States Air Force Korean War veteran, an avid golfer and a member of Windyke Country Club in Memphis, TN. He was known by all for his great sense of humor and being a smooth dancer. He was active in many church activities and held numerous volunteer positions at Underwood United Methodist Church in Memphis, TN, and at Chalk Level Baptist Church in Camden, TN. He will be truly missed by all who dearly loved him. Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4-7 pm and Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1 pm followed by a memorial service beginning at 2pm at Chalk Level Chalk Baptist Church, 120 Shiloh Church Road, Camden, TN. Interment will be September 9, 2019 at 1 pm at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Chalk Level Baptist Church or at https://alzfdn.org. The family would like to thank Heather and Steven Forrest for the care and love they provided.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now