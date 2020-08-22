Robert Marshall FlackGermantown - Robert Marshall Flack, 27, of Germantown, TN, passed away on Thursday, August 20th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Leisha S. Flack.Mr. Flack is survived by his father, William "Bill" M. Flack, Jr., two brothers, Kevin J. Flack and Curtis Tate, two grandmothers, Carolyn Flack and Jeanette Storment and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Robert was a member and sang in the choir at Crossroads Baptist Church. He was an avid Titans fan and was an organ donor.The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 25 from 12:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 pm at Crossroads Baptist Church, 125 South Houston Levee Road in Eads, TN.