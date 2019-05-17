|
Robert McElwee Robinson III
Memphis - Robert McElwee Robinson III, (Mack, Bob) passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital. He was retired from Coca-Cola Bottling Company with over forty years of service and was affectionately known as Papa to his grandchildren. In his spare time he loved to bicycle and spend time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; four children, Rob (Kim), Amy Stewart (Scott), Melissa Brenner (Dan) and Chris (Raquel); nine grandchildren and three siblings, Ann, Sally and Bill
Funeral services will be Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Riveroaks Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1665 S. Germantown Road, Germantown, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time.
Gifts in memory of Mr. Robinson, may be offered to Riveroaks Presbyterian Church and Evangelical Christian School.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 17, 2019