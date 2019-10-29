|
Robert Milton Smith
Memphis - Robert Milton Smith, 93, of Memphis, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Harris Smith, a son, David Alston Smith, and all eight of his siblings and their spouses.
Mr. Smith is survived by, a son, Daniel Harris Smith and his wife Deborah Bursi Smith, a grandson, William Cody Smith, numerous nieces and nephews in addition to a host of close friends.
He was an active member of the Church of Christ, having served as deacon at the Union Avenue congregation for over 25 years. Presently he was a member of the Highland Church of Christ congregation.
During WWII Robert served as a combat rifleman in the 90th Division, 3rd US Army. He was captured in February, 1945 and upon liberation, he was hospitalized for five and a half months. He was honorably discharged with a certificate of disability.
Mr. Smith graduated from Messick High School in 1944 and then in 1954 was a graduate of the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, IL with a degree in Architecture. Through the years Robert was employed with several firms but most of his time was spent with A.L. Aydelott and Associates. In addition, he was in his own private architectural practice for close to 28 years.
The family will receive relatives on Wednesday, October 30 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral will be held on Thursday, October 31 at 11:30 am also at the funeral home. The burial will immediately follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019