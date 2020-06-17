Robert Norman "Smiley" Bomar
Robert Norman "Smiley" Bomar

Munford - Robert Norman "Smiley" Bomar, 79, passed away on Friday, June 12. Mr. Bomar was a journeyman carpenter, a member of the local carpenters union for 35 years and a former employee of International Harvester. In addition, he was a farmer, land and property owner and a U. S. Army Veteran. He is survived by one sister, Mary Julia Proctor; two brothers, David (Janice) Bomar and Richard Bomar and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Clara Burlison Bomar; one brother, Gordon Bomar and one sister, Betty Jo Wilkes. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 19 at the River of Life Church in Munford, where he was a member, with interment to follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church. Covington Funeral Home has charge of services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to either the River of Life Church or a charity of the donor's choice. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
