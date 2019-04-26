|
|
Robert Nowlin, Jr.
Memphis, TN
Robert Nowlin, Jr., age 54, passed away April 7, 2019. Preceded in death by father Robert Nowlin Sr. He is survived by mother Jeanne Nowlin of Memphis, sister and brother-in-law Linda and John Fanning of Columbus Ohio, three nieces and their families, Katherine and Matthew Sprinkle, Ethan and Laney of Columbus Ohio, Lauren and Joe Brownfield of San Francisco, CA and Emily Fanning and Christian Tingler of Phoenix,AZ. He is also survived by aunt Frances Slayden of Memphis, several cousins and a large group of lifetime friends. Robert graduated from Germantown High School and University of Memphis with an engineering degree.. He spent most of his life in the dry cleaning business and was owner of The Delivery Cleaners. He had many interests, was an avid reader and pursued his passion for art. He leaves behind beautiful work for those he loved to cherish. Robert was a loyal friend to so many and will be greatly missed by friends and family. There will be a celebration of life in his honor on May 4, 2019 at TJ Mulligans. 1817 Kirby Parkway, Germantown, TN from 3-6 pm. All are welcome to come and share stories and celebrate Robert.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 26, 2019