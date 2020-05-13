Robert Paul (Bob) Vowan went to be with his Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020 after a prolonged stay in the hospital. He is survived by his wife, Quara P. Vowan; his daughters, Ruth Ann Vowan and Paula V. Patterson; son-in-law, Matt Patterson; his sisters, Virginia Vowan Ashley and Dolorese Blackwell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Harrison Vowan and Dola Vowan; and his brothers, Benjamin Harrison Vowan, Jr. and Carl (Buddy) Vowan. Bob was born June 12, 1927 and raised in Marianna, Arkansas. After serving in the U. S. Navy he attended and graduated from University of Arkansas with a degree in business. For many years he worked for Wabash and Norfolk & Western railroads. He then became a salesman for Colco Lumber until he retired. Mr. Vowan was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church where he was a deacon and member of the choir for many years. He loved spending time in his woodworking shop where he made many gifts for his friends and family. The family will observe a private graveside service at Memorial Park, Memphis, TN. Memorials can be sent to Second Baptist Church, 4680 Walnut Grove Rd., Memphis, TN. 38117.